Overwatch 2 Season 6: Everything You Need to Know

Between a collection of story-driven PvE missions, the addition of a fresh PvP game mode, and the arrival of a new hero, Overwatch 2 Season 6 is set to be one of the biggest content drops yet for Blizzard’s revamped hero shooter. It’s almost here, and ahead of its launch, the developers have revealed quite a bit about everything that fans can expect.

The release date for Overwatch 2 Season 6 is a bit unusual compared to past launches. The Invasion update is releasing on August 10, 2023, which is a Thursday. Once it arrives, Season 5’s Battle Pass will become unavailable as Season 6’s is rotated in.

Blizzard has confirmed that the patch will come out at 12 p.m. PT / 3 p.m. ET. Overwatch 2 updates are global, so if you’re in a different time zone, the patch will come out later on August 10 or even early on August 11 for you.

Overwatch 2 Season 6 brings new content such as a new Support hero named Illari with sun-based abilities and a railgun-style weapon. The hero can short jump to escape crowd control, leap into the air and fire an explosive solar grenade, and attach a healing turret to surfaces. The new game mode, Flashpoint, will feature two maps: Suravasa and New Junk City.

The season will also introduce three new PvE co-op story missions: Resistance (Rio de Janeiro), Liberation (Toronto), and Ironclad (Gothenburg). There will be events such as the King’s Row Underworld Co-Op Event from August 10 to September 5 and the OW2 Anniversary Event starting on September 19.

The season will feature a new Battle Pass with 80 tiers, including a mythic Null Sector Ana skin. The Premium Battle Pass will cost 1,000 Overwatch Coins or $10. It will also include Overwatch Credits that can be used to unlock older skins and cosmetics from the original Overwatch. Additionally, the season offers the OW2 Invasion Bundle for $15, which includes access to story missions, a legendary skin, and 1,000 Overwatch Coins.

Overall, Overwatch 2 Season 6 brings much-anticipated PvE story missions, a new Support hero, and new game modes. The battle pass and premium rewards offer various skins, emotes, voice lines, sprays, and Overwatch Credits for unlocking older skins. Get ready to dive into the action when the season launches on August 10.