Overwatch 2: Invasion Promotion Features John Cena, But No In-Game Role

For the past week, a mysterious figure referred to as “Enigma” has been “hacking” into Overwatch 2 games and streams. Fans quickly realized that these “hacks” were part of a promotion for Overwatch 2: Invasion, the game’s new event featuring the introduction of player-versus-environment (PvE) missions. Clues from the “hacking attacks” led fans to speculate that popular wrestler and actor John Cena would be involved in the upcoming content.

It has been confirmed that Cena is indeed the “Enigma,” but his role might be less significant than initially anticipated. In a new video released alongside a trailer for the new PvE storyline, Cena was unmasked as The Enigma and called for new heroes to join the fight against Null Sector. However, an Overwatch 2 representative has stated that Cena will not appear in the game itself. His involvement seems to be limited to promoting Overwatch 2: Invasion through viral advertisements.

Blizzard has also promoted the release of Invasion with a new trailer showcasing the PvE story missions and an animated cinematic featuring Sojourn. The new season will not only include the long-awaited story missions but also a brand-new PvP game mode.

Despite the excitement surrounding Invasion, there have been controversies. Blizzard initially announced the removal of Overwatch 2’s PvE Hero Mode, which was one of the main reasons for the sequel’s existence. They also revealed that permanent access to the story missions would cost $15. Fans should expect a multi-season gap between Invasion and the next wave of missions.

Blizzard hopes that Invasion will reignite interest in Overwatch 2, which has experienced declining popularity over the past year. Additionally, the game will be released on Steam next week, indicating Blizzard’s efforts to attract new players to the shooter.

