Overwatch 2’s Executive Producer Weighs in on 5v5 vs 6v6 Debate

Since the release of Overwatch 2, players have been engaged in a fierce debate regarding the switch from 6v6 to 5v5 gameplay. Jared Neuss, Overwatch 2’s Executive Producer, has now shared his thoughts on the matter.

Overwatch 2 introduced several significant changes from its predecessor, including the removal of the 2CP game mode and the transition to a 5v5 format with only one tank. This shift has led some players to argue that the emphasis on team play in Overwatch 1 with two tanks is lost in the sequel, which seems to prioritize individual skill and carrying.

The ongoing discussion prompted Overwatch 2 Content Creator SVB to organize a podcast to settle the 6v6 versus 5v5 debate. During the Twitter thread, a DPS player named Barcode disagreed with those advocating for a return to a 6v6 format, stating, “People who want 6v6 back are some of the same mfers wanting 2CP back.”

In response to the debate, Jared Neuss replied, “Nostalgia is a powerful drug.” This statement suggests that Neuss and the Overwatch 2 team have no plans to reintroduce 6v6 gameplay and believe that fondness for the previous format is fueled by nostalgia.

Although this might be disappointing news for those hoping for a return to 6v6, players can still experience the previous format in the Workshop mode of Overwatch 2.

With the Executive Producer’s commentary, it appears that 5v5 is here to stay in Overwatch 2. Fans of the game will have to adapt to the new gameplay style and strategies that come with this change.

Source: Dexerto