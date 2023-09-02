Fix Proposed for Overwatch 2 Casual Play Leavers

Casual players in Overwatch 2 who prefer not to play in the competitive ranked mode have expressed frustration over the issue of leavers ruining their games. However, a solution has recently been suggested by a user on Reddit.

While Overwatch 2 caters to both competitive and casual players, the latter is often subjected to players leaving mid-game, causing disruptions and imbalances within the teams.

In response to this, Reddit user spicedpumpkins put forth an idea to improve the casual player experience. They suggested that when a player replaces a leaver, they should spawn in with the same ultimate percentage as the person who left.

The proposed fix aims to address the significant disadvantage faced by casual teams when players leave. The user argues that there is no reason why this fix shouldn’t be implemented in any non-competitive mode.

Some players have pointed out that this change would also benefit ranked players who unintentionally disconnect and rejoin, as they would retain their ultimate charge. However, the focus of the discussion primarily revolves around its application in non-competitive matches.

There is support within the Overwatch 2 community for this suggested change. One user suggested a compromise where the replacement player would receive a maximum of 25% ultimate charge, simulating a hero swap rather than a completely new player.

Many fans believe that implementing this fix would not be difficult and hope that Blizzard will consider it for future patches. However, it should be noted that the developers may currently be occupied with addressing other pressing issues, such as complaints about an imbalanced cast of heroes.

Overall, the proposed fix for leavers in casual play shows that players are actively engaged in finding solutions to improve the gaming experience in Overwatch 2.

