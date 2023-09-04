Furious Overwatch 2 Players Outraged Over Downgraded Custom Feature on Premium Skin

Overwatch 2 players are expressing their anger towards Blizzard after a recent downgrade to one of the custom features on the Forest Spirit Orisa skin. The transition of Overwatch 2 to a free-to-play model has brought criticism from players, particularly regarding the new shop and battle pass system. Skins in Overwatch 2 now come with a price tag of up to 1900 Overwatch Coins, a departure from the previous free loot box system.

Among the skins that players have taken issue with is the A-7000 Wargod Ana Mythic. However, it is the changes made to the Forest Spirit Orisa skin that have caused an uproar within the Overwatch community. Originally, the skin came with a unique spear, giving it a more primal look. However, in a recent patch, this custom spear was quietly replaced with the original one, leaving players feeling cheated.

Players like Reddit user xRetz, who had purchased the Forest Spirit Orisa skin specifically for the custom spear, expressed their disappointment and labeled it as an “epic scam.” Other players have also shared their criticism, questioning the mismatch between the color of the javelin and the demon skin of Orisa.

Some players have even expressed relief that they quit playing before the launch of Overwatch 2, considering the high prices of the new skins to be “insane.”

There is a possibility that Blizzard may revert the change in the future, but the community’s trust has been damaged, and it remains to be seen if it will be enough to appease the players’ anger.

Sources: Dexerto