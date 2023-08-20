Players’ Frustrations with Certain Heroes in Overwatch 2

Overwatch 2 has been well-received by the community, with players praising the balance and unique abilities of the various heroes. However, there are certain heroes that some players simply cannot stand when they have to play on the same team as them.

One such hero is Doomfist, who has garnered unanimous agreement among players. Many described their Doomfist experience as frustrating, as the hero often rushes into the enemy team alone, gets killed, and blames their teammates for their own failures. While some attribute this to a lack of character knowledge, others argue that Doomfist can be powerful if played correctly.

Another source of frustration among players is Wrecking Ball, a tank hero. The issue here is not necessarily the character itself, but the playstyle of those who pick Wrecking Ball. Many players complain about Wrecking Ball players constantly calling for healing but refusing to make use of the hero’s movement speed to pick up health packs.

Sombra, with her unique invisible ability and the ability to infiltrate enemy backlines, also proves to be an irritating hero to play alongside. Players have criticized Sombra players for their lack of impact on the game, simply running around in the enemy’s backline and using their ultimate ability after their teammates have already died.

In addition to Doomfist, Wrecking Ball, and Sombra, other heroes like Widow, Roadhog, and Orisa have also drawn attention for their frustrating gameplay when chosen by teammates.

While Overwatch 2 has received praise for its overall balance, it is clear that certain heroes can cause frustration and make players want to leave the game. It is important for players to have a good understanding of each hero’s playstyle and be willing to work together as a team to ensure a better gaming experience for all.