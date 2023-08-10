Overwatch 2 Patch Notes for Season 6

The latest patch notes for Overwatch 2 Season 6 have been released, featuring a number of changes to heroes, the introduction of new story missions, and the addition of a new support hero, Illari. One of the major changes in this update is the nerf to Mercy’s damage boost ability, a topic that has been widely discussed among players.

While Illari takes center stage in terms of hero balance adjustments, other supports such as Lifeweaver, Lucio, and Bastion have also seen changes. Several tanks, including Winston and Orisa, have received buffs, while damage heroes like Soldier: 76, Sombra, and Ana may face some challenges.

In addition to these hero balance changes, the patch notes mention unique hero balance adjustments exclusive to co-op modes, such as the removal of passive ultimate charge gain and increased overall ultimate costs.

The update brings exciting additions in the form of new story missions. Players who purchase the Invasion Bundle can now experience co-op missions where they confront the invading forces of Null Sector. By completing these missions, players can unlock the new hero Sojourn and her Vigilante Legendary skin.

The patch also introduces a new core game mode called Flashpoint, which is available on two new maps: Suravasa and New Junk City. In Flashpoint, teams compete to capture a central objective called a Flashpoint. The first team to successfully capture three out of the five flashpoints wins the match.

Furthermore, the patch includes the King’s Row Underworld event, where players must prevent Null Sector from taking over the Omnic Underworld. This limited-time co-op event provides new challenges and runs from August 10 to September 5.

Other general updates in the patch include improvements to the Firing Range, new challenges for players to earn Overwatch Credits, enhancements to the on-fire system, changes to the ping system, updates to text chat settings, and adjustments to the requirements for appearing on the Top 500 Leaderboard in Competitive Play.

Overall, the Season 6 patch for Overwatch 2 brings a variety of changes and additions that aim to enhance the gameplay experience for players.