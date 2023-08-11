Overwatch 2 Now Available on Steam Deck and Desktop Linux

Overwatch 2, developed by Blizzard, has recently been launched on Steam, making it incredibly easy to play on the Steam Deck and desktop Linux. Players using the Steam Deck, however, may need to modify the Proton version for optimal performance.

Valve released an update to the Proton Experimental on July 8th, which fixed an issue where “Overwatch 2 would stop registering controller inputs after an online match had started”. This was a significant problem for Steam Deck users, but less of an issue for those playing with a mouse on desktop Linux. To ensure the best experience, it is recommended to switch to Proton Experimental.

When launching the game for the first time, players are prompted to enter a code into a browser to link their Battle.Net account with their Steam account. This integration eliminates the need for the Battle.Net launcher, simplifying the process and providing a cleaner experience compared to other platforms like EA and Ubisoft.

It is important to note that once an account is linked, it cannot be unlinked and replaced with a different Steam account for a period of one year.

Initially, players may experience stuttering while the shader cache is being built. This issue has plagued Overwatch 2 in the past when running through Proton or Wine on Linux. However, after some time of gameplay, the performance improves significantly on both Steam Deck devices and desktop Linux systems.

Visual demonstrations of Overwatch 2 running smoothly on Steam Deck with medium graphics preset and on desktop Linux (specifically Kubuntu 23.04) with ultra graphics preset are provided in the article.

Overall, Overwatch 2 is not a new game, as it has been playable on desktop Linux and Steam Deck using the Battle.Net launcher with Wine or directly through Steam with Proton. The recent release on Steam has simply made it more convenient for players to access the game.

It is worth mentioning that the user reviews on Steam have been largely negative since the game’s release. This is not surprising considering the dissatisfaction among players towards Overwatch 2, largely due to Blizzard’s decision to cut planned content.

Overwatch 2 can be found as a free-to-play title on Steam. For more information, you can watch the official trailer provided above.