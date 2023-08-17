Overwatch 2 Collaborates with Korean Glasses Company for New D.Va Skin

With the release of Overwatch 2, the developers are exploring exciting collaborations with other companies. After the success of the One Punch Man crossover, Overwatch 2 has now confirmed a partnership with a Korean glasses company, Gentle Monster.

The collaboration was announced on August 16 by the PlayOverwatch X account. A new D.Va skin was revealed, featuring D.Va with dark metallic hair, wearing a pink jacket and glasses attached to her iconic headset. This unique skin will be available in the Item Shop as part of the Gentle Monster x Overwatch 2 collaboration bundle. Fans can purchase it for 2600 Overwatch coins, equivalent to approximately $25 USD.

To promote the collaboration, Gentle Monster uploaded a video showcasing people playing Overwatch 2 as D.Va. The video included a special D.Va filter that transformed the players’ faces into the Korean hero.

Overwatch 2 has been actively pursuing crossover content and is open to working with other companies, both within and outside the gaming industry. Their future plans include exploring collaborations with Dragon Ball Z and potentially featuring an Overwatch hero in Super Smash Bros.

Stay tuned to Dexerto for the latest updates on Overwatch 2, including its upcoming season, Invasion.