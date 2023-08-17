CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Technology

Overwatch 2 Collaborates with Korean Glasses Company for New D.Va Skin

ByMampho Brescia

Aug 17, 2023
Overwatch 2 Collaborates with Korean Glasses Company for New D.Va Skin

With the release of Overwatch 2, the developers are exploring exciting collaborations with other companies. After the success of the One Punch Man crossover, Overwatch 2 has now confirmed a partnership with a Korean glasses company, Gentle Monster.

The collaboration was announced on August 16 by the PlayOverwatch X account. A new D.Va skin was revealed, featuring D.Va with dark metallic hair, wearing a pink jacket and glasses attached to her iconic headset. This unique skin will be available in the Item Shop as part of the Gentle Monster x Overwatch 2 collaboration bundle. Fans can purchase it for 2600 Overwatch coins, equivalent to approximately $25 USD.

To promote the collaboration, Gentle Monster uploaded a video showcasing people playing Overwatch 2 as D.Va. The video included a special D.Va filter that transformed the players’ faces into the Korean hero.

Overwatch 2 has been actively pursuing crossover content and is open to working with other companies, both within and outside the gaming industry. Their future plans include exploring collaborations with Dragon Ball Z and potentially featuring an Overwatch hero in Super Smash Bros.

Stay tuned to Dexerto for the latest updates on Overwatch 2, including its upcoming season, Invasion.

By Mampho Brescia

Related Post

Technology

Woot

Aug 17, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Technology

The Messenger: From Rejected Pitch to Acclaimed Metroidvania

Aug 17, 2023 Robert Andrew
Technology

Mortal Kombat 1 to Have “World Premiere” at Gamescom Opening Night Live

Aug 17, 2023 Robert Andrew

You missed

News

Waven: A New Tactical RPG Game from Ankama Games

Aug 17, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Science

Russia’s Luna-25 Spacecraft Reaches Moon’s Orbit

Aug 17, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Science

The Hubble Tension: Unraveling the Mystery of the Universe’s Expansion

Aug 17, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Satellite

North Korea Preparing for Missile Launch and Satellite Launch, Spy Agency Warns

Aug 17, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments