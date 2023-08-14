Overwatch 2 Receives Poor Ratings on Steam

Overwatch 2 has received negative reviews on the gaming platform Steam, making it the worst rated game on the platform. The game’s developer, Blizzard, is partly to blame for this due to its complicated relationship with China in 2022. Many of the negative reviews are written in simplified Chinese, but regardless of language, most reviewers have similar complaints.

One major issue cited by players is the addition of the highly unpopular battle pass model in 2022. Players also express disappointment with the game’s PvE mode, as it is not as good as it was seven years ago. Steam reviewers are using this opportunity to express their discontent, which was not possible on the previous comments-free Battle.net platform.

The impact of these negative reviews is felt differently by Chinese fans. Steam provides an easier way for them to play Overwatch after service provider NetEase ended multiple Blizzard licenses earlier this year. Chinese fans are now able to voice their opinions about the game more freely.

In March, NetEase revealed that there were disagreements with Activision Blizzard on commercial terms and corporate values, leading to the discontinuation of their partnership. However, Chinese gamers are upset about losing their accounts and the ability to play on the national server.

The majority of the negative reviews on Steam for Overwatch 2 (107,425 at the time of writing) express frustration with the pay-to-play model and highlight the prominence of porn related to the game. One particular review received 56,948 “helpful” ratings and expressed that the creators of Overwatch porn work harder than the game developers themselves.