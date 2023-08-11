Overwatch 2 Receives Negative Reviews on Steam

Overwatch 2 was recently released on Steam and has quickly garnered a large number of negative reviews. The game launched on Thursday and within 15 hours, the Overwatch 2 Steam page had accumulated over 25,000 reviews, the majority of which were classified as “overwhelmingly negative” by Steam. Only about 14% of user-submitted reviews were positive.

Many players criticized the game’s free-to-play structure and the abandonment of the highly anticipated Hero missions. While the game still retains its charming design, beloved characters, and impressive multiplayer maps, players felt that significant downgrades were made, leaving the game flawed.

Despite the negative feedback, Overwatch 2 managed to reach a peak of 52,349 concurrent players on Steam, making it the 14th most played game on the platform at the time of writing.

It is worth noting that Overwatch 2 is the first of several Blizzard Entertainment games planned for release on Steam. Players are still required to connect to a Battle.Net account to play the game, allowing for features like cross-play.

In addition to the release of Overwatch 2, the latest season of the original Overwatch also began on the same day, introducing the game’s first three Story missions. However, players can only access these missions by purchasing the Overwatch 2: Invasion Bundle for $15. This decision has disappointed some fans who were already let down when Blizzard announced the cancellation of the main PvE ‘Hero’ mode.

Fans have expressed frustration that the remaining story content will come at an additional cost, rather than being free-to-play like the rest of the game. Executive producer Jared Neuss clarified on Twitter that the $15 fee only applies to the first three missions, and any future story missions added in subsequent seasons will have separate charges.

Despite the negative reception and some disappointed fans, Overwatch 2 remains one of the most played games on Steam.