Overwatch 2 Receives Negative User Reviews on Steam

Overwatch 2, the free-to-play hero shooter, has received a poor reception on Steam since its release just two days ago. Despite reaching a peak player count of around 75,000 and accumulating thousands of reviews, the game has quickly become one of the worst-received titles on Steam. Review bombers awarded it an aggregate user score of around 1.09, leading to its placement in Steam250’s Hall of Shame.

Many players have left scathing user reviews, expressing dissatisfaction with various aspects of the game. Complaints range from the lack of content and expensive cosmetic skins to balance issues. Some players have compared it unfavorably to Team Fortress 2.

Numerous negative reviews highlight frustrations with Overwatch 2’s microtransactions, stating that it feels like a “predatory microtransaction simulator.” Players who purchased the original Overwatch game at full price feel that they have been shortchanged and express disappointment with the sequel.

Others criticize the game’s community and the behavior of some players, describing it as “the most garbage community” they have interacted with. There are complaints about unbalanced gameplay and the inability to freely experiment with new heroes without experiencing backlash from other players.

These negative reviews have significantly impacted the game’s rating on Steam, aligning it with the low user score on Metacritic, which currently stands at 1.4.

Additionally, it has been revealed that John Cena has been involved in the marketing campaign for Overwatch 2. As part of the promotion for the game’s upcoming update, “Invasion,” Cena has collaborated with Blizzard to create mysterious interruptions in streams of prominent content creators within the Overwatch community.