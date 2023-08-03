Is Illari the Season 6 Support Hero for Overwatch 2?

Since the start of the year, it has been known that Overwatch 2 Seasons 4 and 6 would include a new Support hero. Season 4 saw Lifeweaver get added. Then around the start of season 5 a new trailer dropped showing off the second hero who did not have a name. That is until now. A potential leak has come out.

The newest Overwatch 2 trailer shown at the Xbox Showcase was all things Giant robots, co-op events, firing ranges, story missions, and much more. It’s the end of the trailer that will have gamers talking, however. At the end of the trailer, a hero who can only be inferred to be a new support hero rises into the sky wearing a crown and a cape. While it’s still hard to make it out clearly the new hero will be brandishing a big gun or a giant sword of the sort.

The new Overwatch 2 PVE Mode will be dubbed Invasion. This new mode brings along new story missions, a new co-op mode, and as discussed a new support hero. This new update is said to be Overwatch’s biggest content drop yet.

Below is a Tweet from someone who is not known as a leaker but someone who clearly knows something.

Please understand that this could be fake. But considering how much this looks like the in-game model for Overwatch 2 and what was already shown about the Season 6 Support Hero, it is looking like Illari could be the next hero.

Once anything is confirmed or proven wrong, this article will be updated.

