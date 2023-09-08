The Inconsistencies of Overwatch 2’s Hero Ages and Birthdays

Overwatch 2, the highly anticipated sequel to the popular first-person shooter game, has recently released canonical birthdates and ages for each of its 38 heroes on its official website. While some of these ages make sense, there are several inconsistencies that have left fans scratching their heads and questioning the timeline and lore of the game.

One of the most glaring examples of this inconsistency is with the new support hero, Kiriko. In the game’s lore, it is stated that Kiriko grew up with Genji and Hanzo and trained alongside them in the ways of the sword. However, according to their official ages, Genji and Hanzo are 37 and 40 respectively, while Kiriko is only 21. This age difference doesn’t align with the art and story that we know.

Fans have also pointed out other oddities and inconsistencies. For instance, Sojourn is now listed as 47 years old, but her sister Valentine would have had to give birth to Sojourn’s niece at the age of 14, which seems highly unlikely. Additionally, the age gap between Pharah and Mercy, who are now revealed to be a canonical pairing, doesn’t seem to match up with the art in Ana’s origin story.

Overall, while Overwatch’s story has undergone many changes and shake-ups over the years, it seems that the focus has been more on creating a vibrant world and narrative than on ensuring a consistent timeline. While these inconsistencies may be frustrating for some fans, it’s important to remember that the story of Overwatch is ultimately about the vibes and experiences of its characters rather than the specifics of their ages.

