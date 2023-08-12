Overwatch 2 Flashpoint Designers Interested in Remaking “Fan Favorite” 2CP Maps

When Overwatch 2 was revealed, an unreleased 2CP map in India was shown off but was eventually cut as the assault game mode was removed. However, the assets for the map were already built, so the developers decided to repurpose them for Suravasa, one of the Flashpoint maps arriving in Season 6.

In an interview with Dexerto, Principal Environment Artist Daniel McGowan and Lead Level Designer Ryan Smith discussed how they remade India as a Flashpoint map and their interest in remaking other 2CP maps. According to Smith, the layout itself wasn’t converted, but there was some influence from the unreleased 2CP version, such as the themes around the points. McGowan added that 2CP and Flashpoint maps are “drastically different,” so they needed to start from scratch when designing after the mode was removed.

The developers were able to expand upon the art kits and the lore of Suravasa as it relates to Zenyatta. This resulted in the Flashpoint incarnation being better than its previous 2CP form.

Fans and developers have expressed a desire to see maps like Hanamura reintroduced. When asked about the chance of remaking more 2CP maps for the new Flashpoint mode, the designers expressed their openness to the idea if it makes sense for the theme and the game. They constantly think about ways to revisit old maps, including the 2CP maps, and it’s a constant conversation on the team.

Game Producer Jared Neuss previously indicated that the team would love to bring back maps like Hanamura in a way that matches the original’s quality. This is a promising sign for future developments.

You can explore the Flashpoint mode and the new PvE missions now as Overwatch 2 Invasion kicks off.