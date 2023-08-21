Overwatch 2 Director Responds to Review Bombing and Promises More Content

Overwatch 2 director Aaron Keller has addressed the review bombing the game has received on Steam and reassured fans that there is plenty of content in store for them. Since its launch on August 10, Overwatch 2 has become the worst user-reviewed game on the platform, with a score of just 0.96 from 92,028 votes.

Keller acknowledged the review bombing on Blizzard.com and expressed that while it’s not a pleasant experience, he is delighted to see new players joining the game. He emphasized that the goal of Overwatch 2 is to make the game more accessible to a broader audience than ever before.

Discussing the cancellation of the PvE Hero mode, Keller acknowledged that this decision has contributed to the negative reviews. However, he assured players that Overwatch 2 will continue to evolve and improve, with more maps, heroes, game modes, missions, stories, events, cosmetics, and features to be added in the future.

Despite the cancellation of the PvE Hero mode, Overwatch 2 will still offer smaller PvE story missions, including those featured in the latest season called “Invasion.” This season showcases the fight against Null Sector and delves into the backstories of characters like Lucio, Reinhardt, and others.

The article concludes by mentioning that Overwatch 2 has moved on from its early access phase and highlighting Activision Blizzard’s acknowledgment of declining player engagement and investment in Overwatch 2.

