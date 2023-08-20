Overwatch 2 Addresses Review Bombing on Steam

The recent release of Overwatch 2 on Steam has led to review bombing on the platform. The game has received over 150,000 user reviews, the majority of which are negative. Many players have expressed dissatisfaction with the game’s free-to-play structure and the removal of Hero missions.

In response to the criticism, Aaron Keller, the director of Overwatch 2, addressed the issue on the Overwatch blog. He acknowledged the negative response and understood the reasons behind it. Keller stated that the goal of Overwatch 2 was to make the game more accessible to a wider audience.

One of the main reasons for the negative reviews was the cancellation of the larger PvE component that was announced in 2019. Keller admitted that the team had undertaken an ambitious project that they ultimately couldn’t deliver. However, he assured players that the team would continue to improve the game and add new features.

Keller emphasized that the future of Overwatch 2 would involve the addition of more maps, heroes, game modes, missions, stories, events, cosmetics, and features. The game would be ever-expanding and evolving, with constant innovation to cater to the current player base.

Overwatch 2 is the first of several games that Blizzard Entertainment plans to release on Steam. Players still need to connect to a Battle.Net account to play the game, which enables features like cross-play.

In conclusion, Overwatch 2 has faced review bombing on Steam due to various factors. However, the development team remains committed to making improvements and delivering a great experience for players.