CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Technology

Blizzard Could Change Stance on Adding Overwatch 2 Heroes

ByMampho Brescia

Aug 14, 2023
Blizzard Could Change Stance on Adding Overwatch 2 Heroes

Blizzard has previously stated that new character additions in Overwatch 2 would alternate with new maps in each season. However, a recent comment from one of the game’s developers has raised speculation that more Heroes could be introduced sooner than expected.

During a Blizzard Q&A session about Overwatch 2 and its Heroes, Jared Neuss, the game’s Executive Producer, acknowledged that Heroes are an essential part of the Overwatch franchise. He mentioned that the frequency of releasing new Heroes could potentially increase, but no concrete plans have been announced yet.

Dion Rogers, the Art Director of the game, expressed a desire to release more Heroes but acknowledged the challenges that come with it. Creating an Overwatch hero requires a lot of effort and is not an easy task.

While the development team is considering the possibility of releasing Heroes more frequently, it seems that Season 7 will mainly focus on introducing new maps. Information about a new Hero in Season 8 has already been leaked by the developers.

With the addition of the Sun-loving Illari, Overwatch 2 currently offers players a roster of 38 heroes across three main roles. The pace of new character additions has slowed down recently, but fans are hopeful that Blizzard’s stance may change in the future.

Overall, the inclusion of more Heroes in Overwatch 2 would provide fresh content for players and potentially enhance the gaming experience.

By Mampho Brescia

Related Post

Technology

The Importance of Regular Exercise

Aug 14, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Technology

Future Update May Allow Character Appearance Changes in Baldur’s Gate 3

Aug 14, 2023 Robert Andrew
Technology

OnePlus Ace 2 Pro Introduces “Rain Water Touch” Feature for Wet Screen Usage

Aug 14, 2023 Gabriel Botha

You missed

News

The Creation of the Laptop Touchpad and Its Different Types

Aug 14, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
News

Revolutionizing Telecommunications: The Role of Electrochemical Sensors in Modern Technology

Aug 14, 2023 0 Comments
Satellite

Collins Aerospace Awarded $36 Million Contract for Satellite Communications Pod

Aug 14, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Technology

The Importance of Regular Exercise

Aug 14, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments