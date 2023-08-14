Blizzard Could Change Stance on Adding Overwatch 2 Heroes

Blizzard has previously stated that new character additions in Overwatch 2 would alternate with new maps in each season. However, a recent comment from one of the game’s developers has raised speculation that more Heroes could be introduced sooner than expected.

During a Blizzard Q&A session about Overwatch 2 and its Heroes, Jared Neuss, the game’s Executive Producer, acknowledged that Heroes are an essential part of the Overwatch franchise. He mentioned that the frequency of releasing new Heroes could potentially increase, but no concrete plans have been announced yet.

Dion Rogers, the Art Director of the game, expressed a desire to release more Heroes but acknowledged the challenges that come with it. Creating an Overwatch hero requires a lot of effort and is not an easy task.

While the development team is considering the possibility of releasing Heroes more frequently, it seems that Season 7 will mainly focus on introducing new maps. Information about a new Hero in Season 8 has already been leaked by the developers.

With the addition of the Sun-loving Illari, Overwatch 2 currently offers players a roster of 38 heroes across three main roles. The pace of new character additions has slowed down recently, but fans are hopeful that Blizzard’s stance may change in the future.

Overall, the inclusion of more Heroes in Overwatch 2 would provide fresh content for players and potentially enhance the gaming experience.