Overwatch 2 Season 6 to Bring Balance Changes and New Content

The developers of Overwatch 2 have announced a number of balance changes that will be implemented in the upcoming Season 6 patch. This update will introduce new PvE content, a new support hero, and a core mode, making it one of the biggest updates the game has seen so far.

Among the balance changes, the support heroes will be receiving adjustments, with Mercy and Kiriko specifically mentioned by Game Director Aaron Keller. Mercy’s damage boost ability will be slightly reduced from a 30% damage buff to 25%. This change aims to rein in certain damage spikes while still keeping the ability effective. Keller acknowledges that this is a controversial topic and assures that the developers are taking community opinions into account.

Kiriko’s ability, Protection Suzu, will also be modified. While it will heal slightly less, it will now provide an additional burst of healing when it cleanses a negative effect. The slight knockback on the ability will also be removed. The goal is to make the ability feel more focused and rewarding for players who use it situationally.

In addition to these balance changes, the upcoming season will introduce a new support hero for players to try out. The OW2 Invasion event will commence on August 10, providing players with plenty to discuss and explore.

Overall, these balance changes and new content additions aim to enhance the gameplay experience and keep the game fresh for Overwatch 2 players.