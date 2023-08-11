Overwatch 2 Developers Remain Committed to Supporting Competitive Scene Amidst Uncertainty

Activision Blizzard has announced plans to pay a $6 million termination fee for any Overwatch League team that chooses to shut down at the end of the current season. This move comes as the League is facing challenges such as declining viewership and financial losses for franchises. The company is now preparing for a vote in which the remaining teams will decide whether to continue with a new operating agreement or part ways with the league, potentially triggering the termination fee.

Despite the uncertain future of the Overwatch League, developers of Overwatch 2 have expressed their dedication to supporting the competitive scene. Executive Producer Jared Neuss confirmed that discussions about the future of competitive Overwatch have been taking place. He emphasized the importance of a thriving competitive scene and a clear path to professional play for players.

While specific details regarding the future of competitive Overwatch have not been shared publicly, the developers are actively working on plans for both outcomes of the OWL vote. They are determined to ensure a strong pro scene regardless of the league’s status.

In addition to the competitive scene, players have expressed concerns about the fate of cosmetic rewards such as OWL skins and Contenders skins if the league ceases to exist. Neuss and Art Director Dion Rogers have addressed these concerns, stating that they have been discussing possibilities for next year’s rewards. They aim to make the rewards more exciting and closely tied to the player and viewer experience.

Overall, it is expected that existing rewards will carry forward and new rewards may be introduced through different methods in the future. The community will have to wait and see how the competitive side of Overwatch evolves in the coming months.