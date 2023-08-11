Overwatch 2 Development Team Unconcerned by Declining Player Engagement

The development team behind Overwatch 2 has addressed concerns over declining player engagement, stating that it’s a normal occurrence in free-to-play games. This comes after Activision Blizzard confirmed a decline in Overwatch 2 engagement and player investment during the previous quarter.

Blizzard launched the sixth season of Overwatch, called “Invasion,” in an attempt to rekindle player interest. The update introduced new heroes, story missions, and maps. However, in an interview before the launch, Blizzard downplayed the significance of Invasion as a make-or-break moment for Overwatch 2.

Executive Producer Jared Neuss explained that the team had experimented with different seasonal structures and the purpose of Invasion was to test the inclusion of various new content. It was not meant to be a pivotal event for the game. Neuss emphasized that the focus was on finding the right rhythm and cadence for the seasons and creating memorable experiences for players.

Regarding the declining player engagement, Neuss attributed it to Overwatch 2 being a free-to-play game. He stated that it’s easy for players to come and go, trying out different games and experiences. Neuss reassured that the team is not concerned by the ebb and flow of players and sees it as a normal occurrence.

Overwatch 2 Invasion introduced new story missions, which require a $15 payment to unlock. Blizzard has indicated that there will be no new story missions for at least the next two seasons following the release of Invasion.

Overwatch 2 initially launched in October 2022 as a free download and enjoyed a strong start with over 35 million players in the first month. However, the game has faced controversies, including the cancellation of its PvE Hero mode. Despite the challenges, Overwatch 2 has launched on Steam, which is expected to attract more players to the game.