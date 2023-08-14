Concerns Arise as Overwatch 2 Players Claim “Secret Deletion” of Cosmetics

Players of Overwatch 2 have raised concerns over the alleged removal of cosmetic items from the game’s Hero Gallery. Blizzard has provided players with a wide range of customization options, including voice lines, victory poses, skins, and weapon charms. While some of these cosmetics were carried over from the previous game, there are now reports that certain items have been “secretly deleted” from Overwatch 2.

Many of these cosmetics were special limited-time items that players could earn through events or unlock via loot boxes. As a result, these items held a high level of value to the players who owned them. Some players have noticed that Blizzard appears to have removed these coveted cosmetics from the Hero Gallery, leaving them inaccessible to those who had obtained them.

The removal of cosmetic content has become a point of concern for Overwatch 2 players. One player expressed their disappointment, stating that while these cosmetics may not be crucial to gameplay, it is disheartening to find that items they have paid for are no longer available. They also raised concern over the lack of backlash from the community, fearing that it might give Blizzard the impression that they can take similar actions in the future without consequence.

Additionally, some players have reported that the deleted cosmetics not only disappeared from the Hero Gallery but no longer exist in the game at all. Instead, players who still have these cosmetics equipped see unintended visual effects, such as Bastion being stuck in an A-pose. However, it is worth noting that the extent of this issue may vary from account to account, as some players’ friends are still able to view the cosmetics.

It remains unclear whether this is a bug or an intentional removal of content in Overwatch 2. Fans of the game hope that this is an isolated incident rather than a recurring pattern.