Overwatch 2 Receives Worst User Reviews on Steam

Overwatch 2 has achieved the unfortunate distinction of being the worst user-reviewed game on Steam. Despite its recent launch on the platform attracting tens of thousands of players, the game has received a score of just 0.96 based on a 10% approval rating from 92,028 votes. This has earned Overwatch 2 the top spot on Steam250’s list of the 100 worst user-reviewed games.

The negative reviews primarily focus on the game’s monetization. Blizzard faced significant criticism when Overwatch 2 was released last year, as it required the original premium game to transition into a free-to-play sequel. This move rendered the original Overwatch unplayable. Controversies have continued to plague Overwatch 2, including the cancellation of its highly anticipated PvE Hero mode, which many players believed justified the existence of the sequel.

Daniel Ahmad, the director of research and insights at Niko Partners, pointed out that Chinese users are also heavily criticizing Overwatch 2. Nearly two-thirds of the user reviews on Steam are in simplified Chinese, and 97% of these reviews are negative. Chinese players share the same criticisms as players from other parts of the world, but they are also upset about Blizzard’s terminated agreement with NetEase for game distribution in China. This led to the shutdown of Blizzard games in January, causing Chinese players to lose access to their accounts and the national server.

Despite the negative reviews, Overwatch 2 has seen considerable player activity on Steam, with the recent launch alongside the Invasion update attracting tens of thousands of players and generating significant revenue. Blizzard considers Overwatch 2 to have moved past its early access phase. The company will likely focus on measuring success through factors such as player engagement and spending in the free-to-play game.

While the negative user reviews on Steam may be concerning, Blizzard has stated that declining player engagement is a natural occurrence in a free-to-play game. The Invasion update is expected to play a crucial role in determining the game’s success, but the final judgment will likely come from Activision Blizzard’s next financial report.