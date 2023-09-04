The Apple Watch Ultra Gets a Huge Discount

John Lewis is currently offering a significant discount on the Apple Watch Ultra, bringing its price down from £849 to just £669. This offer also includes a two-year warranty at no additional cost. While previous deals on this premium timepiece have quickly sold out, this is a great opportunity for those interested in purchasing Apple’s top-tier smartwatch at a more affordable price.

The Apple Watch Ultra boasts several notable improvements over its predecessors. It offers enhanced battery life, lasting up to 60 hours in low power mode. In fact, it is the first Apple Watch that can run for multiple days without requiring a recharge. Additionally, its durability has been enhanced, as it is capable of being submerged in water up to 100 meters, making it ideal for diving. The display is also better protected, with added reinforcement around the edges, and the sapphire-front crystal ensures minimal scratches.

One of the notable features of the Apple Watch Ultra is the integration of a customizable Action Button. This allows users to personalize its functionality according to their specific needs. Overall, in our review, we gave the Apple Watch Ultra a four-star rating, praising its marathon battery life, smooth software, and suitability for water and endurance sports. Our reviewer particularly recommended it for those seeking a larger screen and longer battery life compared to previous models.

This discounted offer from John Lewis is an excellent opportunity for Apple enthusiasts to upgrade to the Apple Watch Ultra or replace their older Apple Watches. Although its availability may be limited, those interested should take advantage of this deal while it lasts.

Sources:

– John Lewis

– Apple Watch Ultra Review by [Reviewer’s Name] at [Publication’s Name]