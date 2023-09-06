OSF Digital Launches AllAi: An AI Productivity Platform for Salesforce Developers

OSF Digital, a renowned provider of digital transformation services, has unveiled AllAi, an AI-powered productivity platform built on OpenAI, designed to enhance efficiency for developers using Salesforce. AllAi offers a comprehensive suite of capabilities and support, going beyond code generation to simplify processes and accelerate software development.

Previously used as an internal productivity tool by OSF Digital, AllAi is now available to customers worldwide. Its capabilities include code auto-completion, code explanations, unit tests, bug fixing, and human-like code review. By leveraging AllAi, developers can save time and increase productivity while also benefiting from natural language support.

Gerard Szatvanyi, CEO of OSF Digital, emphasized that the AllAi Productivity platform was created to deliver higher-quality projects faster, minimize risks, and ensure data security for clients. With the integration of AI tools, AllAi empowers developers and enables them to enhance efficiency, resulting in a faster time to market and a reduced total cost of ownership.

OSF Digital has been committed to AI development since 2018 and continuously enhances its platform to remain at the forefront of innovation. The introduction of AllAi to the market is a major milestone for the company, benefitting businesses across various industries.

The benefits of AllAi for businesses and technology projects are extensive. Organizations can expect faster time to market, accelerated time to value, decreased risk in implementations, increased project efficiency, optimized development workflows, higher quality code, faster issue resolution, and quicker deployment of new features.

Internal research conducted by OSF Digital highlights the effectiveness of AllAi. Developers utilizing AllAi have been found to produce 42% more lines of code, spend 11% less time on assignments, close 40% more tickets monthly, have 62% less comments density, and reduce pull request times by 45%.

AllAi’s partnership with OpenAI reinforces its commitment to data retention-free models. Businesses can request to purchase AllAi for their development projects.

For more information about AllAi and its integration with Salesforce, please visit the official OSF Digital website.

Source: OSF Digital

Definitions:

– AI (Artificial Intelligence): The simulation of human intelligence in machines that are programmed to think and learn like humans.

– Salesforce: A cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform that enables businesses to manage their sales, marketing, and customer service activities efficiently.

Sources:

– OSF Digital: https://osf.digital