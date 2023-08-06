The Original Tomb Raider Gets a Stunning Visual Upgrade with Path Tracing

The original Tomb Raider is a classic game that may have aged visually, but thanks to path tracing, its early 3D graphics can now look incredible. A recent video shared on YouTube showcases the first entry in the popular series running with RTX Remix path tracing, enhancing the game’s atmosphere and making fans crave a modern remake.

Despite the release of Shadow of the Tomb Raider and Tomb Raider Reloaded, the franchise is far from over. Crystal Dynamics is currently working on a new entry in the series, powered by Unreal Engine 5. This upcoming game will feature a confident Lara Croft in an environment that rewards exploration and creative pathfinding. Additionally, Amazon plans to connect the game with new film and television projects, creating an interconnected universe for the Tomb Raider series.

The original Tomb Raider with path tracing is a visual treat, even though the textures may still appear dated. This visual enhancement further immerses players in the game’s world and leaves them wishing for a proper, modern remake. The video showcasing the enhanced visuals has generated excitement and anticipation among fans.

With Crystal Dynamics working on a new game in the series, powered by Unreal Engine 5, expectations are high. Players can look forward to a fresh take on the Tomb Raider franchise, with improved graphics and a renewed focus on exploration. The upcoming game will not only deliver an engaging experience but also connect with other media projects, expanding the universe of Tomb Raider.

For those interested in the latest main entry in the series, Shadow of the Tomb Raider, there are reviews available to provide more information and insights into the game. Stay tuned for updates on the upcoming Tomb Raider game and the future of the franchise.