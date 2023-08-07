CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Technology

Tekken 8 Introduces Raven and Azucena at Evo 2023

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Aug 7, 2023
Tekken 8 Introduces Raven and Azucena at Evo 2023

Tekken 8 made a big impact at Evo 2023 with the unveiling of two exciting character trailers. The first character, Raven, is a returning fighter who originally appeared in Tekken 5. In the trailer, we see that Raven has been honing his clone ninjutsu skills. Additionally, the trailer showcases a new stage filled with visually stunning elements.
The second character introduced is Azucena, a new addition to the Tekken roster. Hailing from Peru, Azucena brings her own Peruvian stage to the game. She is characterized as a coffee-loving fighter who excels in evasive sways. With the importance of sidestepping in Tekken 8, Azucena appears to be designed to make the most of this mechanic.
Unfortunately, a specific release date for Tekken 8 has not yet been announced. However, Bandai Namco has confirmed that the current Tekken World Tour will conclude in January 2024. It is likely that Tekken 8 will be released sometime between the conclusion of the tournament and Evo 2024, which is scheduled for one year from now.
The return of Raven and the introduction of Azucena have sparked excitement among Tekken fans. It remains to be seen how these characters will be received and how they will affect the gameplay dynamics. We can look forward to more details and updates on Tekken 8 in the future.
Tell us your thoughts on Raven’s return and your impressions of Azucena. Share your excitement in the comments section below.

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Related Post

Technology

World Health Organization Declares Coronavirus a Global Health Emergency

Aug 7, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Technology

Epic Games Store Free Games: Claim Now or Miss Out!

Aug 7, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Technology

Mortal Kombat 1 Introduces Reptile, Ashrah, and Havik

Aug 7, 2023 Mampho Brescia

You missed

Science

Will Yellowstone Volcano Erupt in Our Lifetime?

Aug 7, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
News

The Role of Telecommunications in Modern US Building Management Systems

Aug 7, 2023 0 Comments
Technology

World Health Organization Declares Coronavirus a Global Health Emergency

Aug 7, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Science

Reestablishing Contact with NASA’s Voyager 2 Spacecraft

Aug 7, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments