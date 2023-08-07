Tekken 8 Introduces Raven and Azucena at Evo 2023

Tekken 8 made a big impact at Evo 2023 with the unveiling of two exciting character trailers. The first character, Raven, is a returning fighter who originally appeared in Tekken 5. In the trailer, we see that Raven has been honing his clone ninjutsu skills. Additionally, the trailer showcases a new stage filled with visually stunning elements.

The second character introduced is Azucena, a new addition to the Tekken roster. Hailing from Peru, Azucena brings her own Peruvian stage to the game. She is characterized as a coffee-loving fighter who excels in evasive sways. With the importance of sidestepping in Tekken 8, Azucena appears to be designed to make the most of this mechanic.

Unfortunately, a specific release date for Tekken 8 has not yet been announced. However, Bandai Namco has confirmed that the current Tekken World Tour will conclude in January 2024. It is likely that Tekken 8 will be released sometime between the conclusion of the tournament and Evo 2024, which is scheduled for one year from now.

The return of Raven and the introduction of Azucena have sparked excitement among Tekken fans. It remains to be seen how these characters will be received and how they will affect the gameplay dynamics. We can look forward to more details and updates on Tekken 8 in the future.

