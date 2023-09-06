David Jaffe Praises Starfield as One of His Top 3 Games of All Time

David Jaffe, the original Director of God of War and Twisted Metal, recently expressed his heartfelt admiration for Bethesda’s new RPG, Starfield. In a tweet, Jaffe stated that the game is “easily one of my top 3 games of all time” and encouraged others to try it out with an Xbox Game Pass subscription.

Jaffe, known for his contributions to the PlayStation side of the industry, emphasized that he is “console agnostic” and believes that a great game transcends platform loyalty. He urged players who don’t own an Xbox console to still give Starfield a chance by subscribing to Game Pass, whether through console or cloud gaming.

While opinions on games often differ, Jaffe’s endorsement carries weight due to his vast experience and knowledge of the gaming industry. His nomination of Starfield as one of his top three games is certainly high praise, particularly considering his background with PlayStation.

Given the accessibility of Starfield through Xbox Game Pass, Jaffe’s recommendation to give it a try seems like a no-brainer. With just a one-month subscription, players can experience the game and form their own opinions on its merits and whether it lives up to the hype.

It’s worth noting that Jaffe’s viewpoint aligns with the sentiment that the ongoing “console war” should not prevent players from enjoying excellent gaming experiences, regardless of platform. Ultimately, the quality and enjoyment of a game should outweigh allegiance to a specific console.

As Starfield continues to garner attention and players delve into its world, it remains to be seen how it will be received among the gaming community as a whole. Regardless, Jaffe’s glowing review is sure to pique the interest of many and encourage them to give Starfield a chance.

Source: GamesPress