August 2023 Update for Samsung Galaxy Fold Released

Samsung has recently released the August 2023 update for the original Galaxy Fold in select markets. Despite being a device that was released in 2019 and sold in low quantities compared to newer models like the Galaxy Z Fold 5, Samsung is still providing support and security updates for the Galaxy Fold.

The August update is a routine security patch that aims to improve the security and stability of the device. While it may not bring any major changes or features, it is still a welcome update for Galaxy Fold owners who have been longing for firmware updates.

Here are the markets where the August update is currently available:

– Hong Kong: Model number SM-F9000 with firmware number F9000ZJS7HWG1

– France: Model number SM-F900F (Galaxy Fold 5G) with firmware number F900FXXS7HWG1

– United Kingdom: Model number SM-F907B with firmware number F907BXXS7HWG1

– Korea: Model number SM-F907B (Galaxy Fold) with firmware version F907NKOU3IWH1

To download the update, you can go to the Settings app on your Galaxy Fold, navigate to “Software update,” and select “Download and install” if the update is available in your region. Alternatively, you can also manually install the latest official firmware files using a Windows PC by visiting Samsung’s website.

Although the Galaxy Fold may not be receiving major software updates anymore, it’s reassuring to see Samsung continuing to provide security patches to ensure the device’s longevity and performance.