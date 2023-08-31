OPPO Reno11 Series: New Smartphones Set to Make a Splash

OPPO is generating a buzz with the upcoming release of its highly anticipated Reno11 series smartphones. Following the success of the Reno10 series, rumors about the Reno11’s arrival have been steadily gaining traction. Enthusiasts are excitedly preparing for another leap in smartphone technology.

Initial reports suggested that the Reno11 series would be launched in China in the fourth quarter. However, a recent revelation from a Chinese leakster indicates that the release may happen sooner than expected. There are murmurs of a late October or early November debut, coinciding with the Single’s Day (Double 11) annual shopping festival on November 11th.

The exact composition of the Reno11 lineup remains a mystery. It is uncertain whether it will consist of the Reno11, Reno11 Pro, and Reno11 Pro Plus models. However, it is rumored that all the Reno11 devices will sport a curved-edge display, which will bring about a sleek and modern aesthetic.

One standout feature that the Reno11 series is expected to offer is an enhanced version of the camera modules that received acclaim in the Reno10 series. Additionally, the inclusion of a periscope telephoto-macro camera is anticipated to take photography experiences to new heights.

Leaks also suggest that the Reno11 devices will feature a captivating design on their rear panels, adding to the excitement surrounding their release.

OPPO has recently unveiled the OPPO Find N3 Flip in China, which has also caught the attention of smartphone enthusiasts. Speculation is rife that the Find N3 Flip may find its way to the global market, including India, in the near future.

As OPPO gears up for the launch of the Reno11 series and potentially expands its market presence with the Find N3 Flip, smartphone enthusiasts worldwide are eagerly awaiting these new devices.

Sources: Leaked information, OPPO