CityLife

Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

Technology

Oppo to Offer Free Battery Replacements for Users

ByRobert Andrew

Sep 12, 2023
Oppo to Offer Free Battery Replacements for Users

Oppo is reportedly planning to introduce a new battery replacement service for its users, allowing them to get their smartphone batteries replaced for free if needed. The first device to benefit from this initiative is said to be the Oppo A2 Pro 5G, which is expected to launch in the Chinese market on September 15.

According to prominent tipsters Digital Chat Station and Whylab, Oppo will offer free battery replacements within a four-year timeframe. If the battery health percentage drops below 80 percent during this period, Oppo will replace the battery under the after-sales service. This policy is expected to be announced alongside the launch of the Oppo A2 Pro 5G.

The Oppo A2 Pro 5G has been the subject of rumors and speculation for some time. Previous leaks suggest that the device will feature a 6.7-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is rumored to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC and will come in various RAM and storage options, including 8GB + 256GB, 12GB + 256GB, and 12GB + 512GB. The smartphone is also said to have a triple rear camera setup, led by a 64-megapixel primary sensor, and an 8-megapixel front camera for selfies. Furthermore, it is expected to pack a 5,000mAh battery.

The battery replacement service is a welcome addition for Oppo users, providing them with peace of mind knowing that their device’s battery can be replaced free of charge if needed. It remains to be seen if this service will be extended to other Oppo devices in the future.

Sources: [Digital Chat Station, Whylab]

By Robert Andrew

Related Post

Technology

The Weight of the 2024 Ford Mustang GT: A Closer Look

Sep 13, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Technology

Exclusive Restaurant Policy Forces Celebrity to Leave, Sparking Call for More Solo Diner-Friendly Venues

Sep 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Technology

Apple Unveils New iPhones and Apple Watches, Updates on Green Initiatives

Sep 13, 2023 Mampho Brescia

You missed

Technology

The Weight of the 2024 Ford Mustang GT: A Closer Look

Sep 13, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Technology

Exclusive Restaurant Policy Forces Celebrity to Leave, Sparking Call for More Solo Diner-Friendly Venues

Sep 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Technology

Apple Unveils New iPhones and Apple Watches, Updates on Green Initiatives

Sep 13, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Science

Postpartum Women More Susceptible to Seeing Faces That Aren’t There, Study Finds

Sep 13, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments