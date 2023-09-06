Can Oppo Beat Apple to the Game with Real-Time Blood Glucose Readings?

Oppo, the Chinese smartphone maker, recently announced two new devices: the Find N3 Flip foldable phone and the Watch 4 Pro. The Watch 4 Pro is being touted as Oppo’s best alternative to the Apple Watch yet, and it has a feature that many have been eagerly awaiting on the Apple Watch. Real-time blood glucose readings.

While the feature is reportedly in the works for the Apple Watch, Oppo seems to have beaten Apple to the punch. However, the Oppo Watch 4 Pro doesn’t have its own blood glucose sensor. Instead, it can connect to other continuous glucose monitor (CGM) products.

It’s not just Oppo that’s trying to one-up Apple in this department. Samsung also has Galaxy Watch models that can offer blood pressure readings, another health parameter sensor that Apple is said to be developing. But blood sugar monitoring seems to be the holy grail of smartwatch sensors, with potentially far-reaching implications for managing and diagnosing diabetes.

For individuals with diabetes, having real-time blood sugar level data on their smartwatch could be immensely beneficial. It would eliminate the need for traditional blood sugar measurement methods that involve drawing blood and allow for immediate action for low or high blood sugar levels. Better blood glucose management could also minimize the effects of excess sugar on other organs.

In particular, real-time blood sugar data is crucial for people with Type 1 diabetes or insulin-dependent diabetes. These individuals rely on continuous blood sugar monitoring, which is provided by CGM devices. The Oppo Watch 4 Pro claims to offer a “real-time display of continuous glucose meter values”, but it is important to note that it needs to be connected to a CGM device and use a third-party app to provide these readings.

Oppo’s approach of wirelessly connecting to third-party CGM devices for blood sugar readings is commendable, but it may not offer any exclusive features compared to connecting a smartphone directly to certain CGM devices. It remains to be seen when the Oppo Watch 4 Pro will be available in international markets, but it is positioning itself as a premium smartwatch alternative to the Apple Watch.

Sources:

– Oppo Watch 4 Pro Design Image Source: Oppo

– How Oppo describes the Watch 4 Pro’s ability to show real-time blood glucose readings Image Source: Oppo