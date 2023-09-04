Oppo A38 Debuts with Impressive 50 MP Camera and Basic LTE-only Chipset

The Oppo A38, which was leaked last week, has now made its silent debut on the Oppo website in the United Arab Emirates. The phone lives up to the leak by offering a 50 MP main camera, despite the fact that the UAE has 5G capabilities in all major city areas throughout the country.

The Oppo A38 features a 6.56-inch LCD display with HD+ resolution and a 90 Hz refresh rate, as well as a 90 Hz touch sampling rate. It also includes a waterdrop notch for the 5 MP selfie camera. On the back, the phone has two cameras, with the main camera boasting a 50 MP sensor with f/1.8 aperture and autofocus, while the second camera is a 2 MP depth sensor.

Under the hood, the Oppo A38 is equipped with a Mediatek Helio G85 chipset, 4 GB of RAM, and 128 GB of storage. It also has a micro SD slot that supports up to 1 TB of additional storage.

Powering the device is a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 33W SuperVOOC charging and basic PD (9V/1.5A) charging. Oppo AE division has promised that the A38 will receive updates for 2.5 years, which is impressive for a phone in this price range.

In terms of other features, the Oppo A38 offers dual SIM capabilities, a 3.5 mm audio jack, Bluetooth 5.3, and all major GNSS standards. The phone will be available in two colors – Black and Gold – but there is currently no information on pricing or availability.

