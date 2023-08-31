Generation Z and the Impact of Social Media Misinformation

Social media has become an influential tool in the dissemination of political information, particularly among Generation Z. However, it has also become a breeding ground for misinformation, leading to unprecedented division among Americans. A study conducted at Harvard in 2021 revealed that 75% of respondents aged 18-29 regularly receive political information from social media platforms. Despite this, there is a growing skepticism among young individuals, like Audrey Goldman, who primarily sees political information on TikTok but remains aware of its bias. She acknowledges that social media can be a platform for sparking discussions and understanding opposing views.

However, the 2020 presidential election showcased how social media can be weaponized to spread misinformation. Former President Donald Trump’s false allegations of election fraud on social media have had far-reaching consequences. This led to a significant divide among Americans, as a poll by Monmouth University found that 30% of respondents believed the election was rigged. Investigations into the election outcomes revealed that there were minimal instances of voter fraud, with only 475 potential cases out of over 25 million votes casted in the six states where Trump challenged the results. Furthermore, the National Intelligence Council found no foreign involvement in the technical aspects of the election process.

Foreign countries, particularly Russia and Iran, also used social media platforms to influence public opinion and exacerbate civil unrest. The 2021 Intelligence Community Assessment revealed that Iran used propaganda on social media during the Black Lives Matter protests to depict perceived civil unrest. These instances demonstrate the power of social media in shaping public perception and highlight the need for critical thinking and fact-checking.

It is essential to question why a significant portion of the population still believes the election was rigged despite the lack of evidence. Trump, along with others, has utilized social media to manipulate and deceive American citizens. Trump’s continuous denial of election outcomes since the 2016 Republican primaries has fueled conspiracy theories. His tweets and claims of voter fraud were debunked, but they had a profound impact on his supporters. In the days following the election, tweets and retweets containing words like “steal,” “fraud,” and “rigged” increased significantly.

The spread of misinformation on social media is a testament to how lies can spread rapidly in our digital world. Prominent Republicans and Trump’s allies also promoted baseless claims of dead people voting in key battleground states, further perpetuating falsehoods. While social media can empower individuals to express their political beliefs, it is crucial to navigate the digital realm with caution and critical thinking. Ensuring accurate and reliable information is shared on social media platforms is an ongoing challenge.

