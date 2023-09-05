OpenText Appoints Shannon Bell as Chief Digital Officer

OpenText, a leading information management solutions company, has announced the appointment of Shannon Bell as the Chief Digital Officer and a member of the Executive Leadership Team. Bell, who previously led IT, digital, cloud, and data efforts at Rogers Communications, brings a wealth of experience in global technology, product management, and operations to OpenText.

In her new role, Bell will be responsible for overseeing IT and digital systems, data platforms, networks and communications, cloud operations, and security and compliance. Her appointment comes as OpenText continues to expand and innovate in the areas of digital and AI systems.

OpenText CEO & CTO Mark J. Barrenechea expressed his enthusiasm for Bell joining the team and their strategic plan, stating, “I am excited to welcome Shannon to the team as we execute against our strategic plan. We remain laser-focused on our value creation approach to total growth, and having a leader focused on the strategic digital and AI agenda within our own company is going to help us better serve our key stakeholders.”

Barrenechea also emphasized OpenText’s commitment to driving innovation and delivering value in the field of information management. He believes that Bell’s expertise and the company’s focus on digital and AI systems will enable OpenText to empower organizations to compete and succeed.

OpenText customers and partners can look forward to seeing the results of Bell’s leadership as the company continues to grow and scale its cloud business. Bell herself expressed her excitement to be part of the innovative team at OpenText and looks forward to meeting customers at the upcoming OpenText World event.

For more information on Shannon Bell and the OpenText Executive Leadership Team, visit the OpenText website.

