OpenAI Enhances ChatGPT with New Features

OpenAI is continuously refining and enhancing its artificial intelligence chatbot, ChatGPT, with a series of updates aimed at improving user experience. The latest updates aim to make conversations with the bot smoother and more productive.

To make ChatGPT more user-friendly, OpenAI has introduced suggested prompts at the start of a conversation. These prompts help users to generate ideas and engage in creative discussions. The virtual assistant also includes follow-up questions and responses, which emulate the back-and-forth rhythm of human conversation.

OpenAI decided to add these features to its chatbot after seeing their success in the GPT-powered version of Microsoft Bing. These additions not only prevent the bot from providing strange responses but also encourage longer and more interactive conversations.

For Plus subscribers, who pay $20 per month, OpenAI offers full integration with the more advanced GPT-4 model. Previously, the chat would default to the less capable GPT-3.5 after logging out. While the older model is faster, the new version provides more advanced functionalities.

OpenAI is building new functionalities on top of GPT-4 to make its subscription service more appealing. The added upgrades are exclusively available to paid subscribers, while GPT 3.5 remains as a basic language model with no additional features.

Power users can now benefit from multiple file uploads, allowing ChatGPT to extract insights from various datasets. Additionally, with the Code Interpreter beta, programmers can leverage ChatGPT’s abilities to analyze complex codebases.

Although other chatbot competitors such as Bard and Claude AI are emerging, ChatGPT remains a leader in the field. OpenAI is committed to continuously improving the chatbot, addressing accuracy and transparency concerns. With ongoing updates, OpenAI aims to create a virtual assistant that feels as natural as chatting with a human.