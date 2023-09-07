CityLife

Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

A Preview of OpenAI’s First Developer Conference and the Launch of ChatGPT Enterprise

Sep 7, 2023
OpenAI, the creator of ChatGPT, is set to host its inaugural developer conference in San Francisco on November 6th. The one-day event aims to bring together developers from around the world to preview new tools and exchange ideas with the OpenAI team. Attendees will have the opportunity to join breakout sessions led by OpenAI’s technical staff.

Since the launch of OpenAI’s API in 2020, developers have been able to easily integrate cutting-edge AI models into their projects. Over 2 million developers have utilized models such as GPT-4, GPT-3.5, DALL·E, and Whisper for various use cases, from integrating smart assistants into existing applications to creating entirely new applications and services that were previously unimaginable.

OpenAI’s CEO, Sam Altman, expressed excitement about showcasing the latest advancements at the conference, empowering developers to build new and innovative things.

In addition to the developer conference, OpenAI recently introduced ChatGPT Enterprise, a version of their chatbot tailored for businesses. This offering addresses the long-standing demand for enterprise-grade security and privacy in AI chatbots. ChatGPT Enterprise not only provides these essential features but also offers unlimited high-speed access to the powerful GPT-4 model. Other benefits include expanded context windows for handling longer input data, advanced data analysis capabilities, and a range of customization options.

OpenAI envisions an AI assistant that enhances productivity and creativity in every aspect of our working lives. The launch of ChatGPT Enterprise is a significant step towards this goal, providing organizations with a customizable AI assistant that safeguards their sensitive data.

