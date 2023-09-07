CityLife

Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

Technology

OpenAI Announces Developer Conference to Preview New Tools and Exchange Ideas

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Sep 7, 2023
OpenAI Announces Developer Conference to Preview New Tools and Exchange Ideas

OpenAI has revealed plans to host its inaugural developer conference, OpenAI DevDay, on November 6, 2023, in San Francisco. The one-day event aims to bring together hundreds of developers to showcase new tools and engage in discussions with OpenAI’s technical staff.

Since the launch of ChatGPT last year, interest in generative AI has surged worldwide. OpenAI’s models, including GPT-3, GPT-4, DALL-E, and Whisper, have gained traction among more than 2 million developers. These models have been utilized in diverse applications, ranging from integrating smart assistants into existing systems to creating innovative applications and services previously unattainable.

While most of OpenAI’s DevDay will take place in person, the keynote address and certain conference segments will be livestreamed. The event will provide developers from across the globe an opportunity to preview new tools and exchange ideas with OpenAI. Attendees present at the venue will also have the chance to participate in breakout sessions led by OpenAI’s technical staff.

Registration details for both in-person and livestream attendance will be announced in the ensuing weeks. OpenAI has established a website where individuals can express their interest and receive further information regarding the conference. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman anticipates sharing the company’s “latest work” during the event, potentially unveiling new products or services. While a “GPT-5” scale announcement may not be anticipated due to the relative newness and resource requirements of GPT-4, attendees may still encounter surprises.

Sources:
– OpenAI Blog: [OpenAI DevDay Announcement]
– OpenAI Blog: [OpenAI API Usage]

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Related Post

Technology

Apple Opens Applications for Annual Entrepreneur Camp, Expands Outreach to Indigenous Developers

Sep 7, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Technology

Apple Shares Drop Amid Concerns Over China iPhone Curbs

Sep 7, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Technology

AESOP Technology and SOAP Health Collaborate to Create Precision Patient Profiles

Sep 7, 2023 Mampho Brescia

You missed

Technology

Apple Opens Applications for Annual Entrepreneur Camp, Expands Outreach to Indigenous Developers

Sep 7, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Technology

Apple Shares Drop Amid Concerns Over China iPhone Curbs

Sep 7, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Technology

AESOP Technology and SOAP Health Collaborate to Create Precision Patient Profiles

Sep 7, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
News

WoW Dragonflight Season Three: New Dungeons Unveiled for Mythic+ Dungeon Pool

Sep 7, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments