OpenAI to Host First Developer Conference, ‘DevDay’

OpenAI, the creators of ChatGPT, have announced their first developer conference called ‘DevDay’, scheduled for November 6th. This event aims to bring together developers from around the world to preview OpenAI’s latest technologies and engage in sessions with technical staff.

According to OpenAI, over 2 million developers are currently utilizing their language models, including GPT-4, GPT-3.5, DALL·E, and Whisper. These models have been applied in various use cases, such as integrating smart assistants into existing applications and creating entirely new applications and services.

CEO Sam Altman expressed excitement about showcasing OpenAI’s latest work during the conference. The event will feature both in-person attendance and livestreamed segments, allowing a wider audience to participate.

In addition to the conference announcement, OpenAI recently released a version of ChatGPT tailored specifically for businesses. This commercial offering provides enhanced security, privacy options, and priority access to OpenAI’s language models.

Registration for ‘DevDay’ will open in the coming weeks, providing developers with the opportunity to secure their spot at this highly anticipated event.

Definitions:

– ChatGPT: OpenAI’s language model designed for generating human-like text in response to prompts.

– Developer Conference: An event that brings together developers to share knowledge, showcase new technologies, and network with industry professionals.

Sources:

– Original article: [source]

– OpenAI Blog Post: [source]