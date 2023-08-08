GPTBot: OpenAI’s Web Crawling Tool for Improving ChatGPT Models

OpenAI has introduced “GPTBot,” a web crawling tool designed to enhance future iterations of ChatGPT models. By crawling web pages using the GPTBot user agent, OpenAI aims to improve the accuracy and expand the capabilities of future AI models. A web crawler, also known as a web spider, indexes the content of websites, allowing them to appear in search engine results.

The GPTBot web crawler will collect publicly available data from the internet but will exclude sources that require payment, gather personally identifiable information, or contain text in violation of OpenAI’s policies. Website owners can opt-out of the web crawler by adding a “disallow” command to their server’s standard file.

It is worth noting that the launch of GPTBot comes shortly after OpenAI filed a trademark application for “GPT-5,” the anticipated successor to the current GPT-4 model. The trademark application covers various software functionalities related to AI-based human speech and text.

However, the development of ChatGPT’s next iteration may still require some time. OpenAI’s founder and CEO, Sam Altman, stated that they are not close to initiating training for GPT-5, as safety audits need to be conducted first.

OpenAI has faced scrutiny regarding its data collection practices, particularly concerning copyright and consent issues. Japan’s privacy watchdog issued a warning to OpenAI in June for collecting sensitive data without permission, while Italy temporarily banned the use of ChatGPT due to alleged violations of European Union privacy laws. Furthermore, a class action lawsuit was filed against OpenAI, with 16 plaintiffs accusing the company of accessing private information from ChatGPT user interactions.

By launching GPTBot, OpenAI aims to enhance its AI models and further improve the capabilities of ChatGPT, while ensuring transparency and compliance with privacy regulations.