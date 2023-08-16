OpenAI’s GPT-4 Aids Content Moderation with AI

Content moderation has long been a challenging issue on the internet, with subjectivity at its core. OpenAI, the creator of ChatGPT, believes it can address this problem using its latest model, GPT-4. The company aims to build a scalable, consistent, and customizable content moderation system leveraging GPT-4’s skills. OpenAI claims that GPT-4 not only makes content moderation decisions but also assists in policy development, enabling quicker iteration on policy changes and reducing the cycle time from months to hours. Moreover, GPT-4 can quickly adapt to updates and changes in content policies, resulting in more consistent content labeling.

According to OpenAI’s Lilian Weng, Vik Goel, and Andrea Vallone, this approach offers a promising future for digital platforms. By utilizing AI to moderate online content based on platform-specific policies, the mental burden on human moderators can be alleviated. OpenAI encourages developers with access to the OpenAI API to implement this approach and create their own AI-assisted moderation system. The company claims that GPT-4’s moderation tools can complete around six months of work in just a day.

Manual review of disturbing content can have a significant impact on the mental health of human moderators, especially when dealing with graphic material. Meta, for example, agreed to compensate over 11,000 moderators with at least $1,000 each for mental health issues arising from reviewing content posted on Facebook. Employing AI to assist human moderators can offer substantial benefits, as Meta has been doing for several years. However, OpenAI highlights that until now, human moderators have relied on smaller machine learning models specific to certain areas, leading to slower processes and increased stress.

While AI models have their imperfections, many major companies have been using them for moderation. Nevertheless, these companies still make errors in content decisions, whether with or without AI assistance. OpenAI aims to avoid common moderation pitfalls by utilizing GPT-4, but only time will tell whether their system can succeed. The company acknowledges the necessity of human involvement in the process, verifying model judgments through human review. OpenAI emphasizes the need for careful monitoring, validation, and refinement of results generated by AI models to mitigate biases and improve policy refinement. By reducing the human workload in areas that language models can handle, human resources can be better allocated to address the complex edge cases crucial for effective policy enforcement.