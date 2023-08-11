ChatGPT Custom Instructions Now Available to All Users (Except EU and UK)

ChatGPT has announced that custom instructions are now accessible to all users (except those in the EU and UK) without requiring a Plus subscription. This exciting feature allows users to leverage the power of ChatGPT for various purposes, including expertise calibration, language learning, and personalizing writing styles.

Previously limited to only Plus subscribers, the availability of custom instructions to all users brings newfound possibilities and flexibility to the ChatGPT experience. By providing custom instructions, users can now guide the model more effectively by instructing it on specific tasks, thus enhancing its problem-solving potential.

For users interested in expertise calibration, ChatGPT can now be trained to better accommodate specialized fields or domains. This will greatly benefit professionals and enthusiasts seeking a more tailored conversational AI experience for specific industries or subjects.

Additionally, the inclusion of custom instructions opens up avenues for language learning. Users can now use ChatGPT as a language practice tool, requesting it to converse in a particular language or help them learn new vocabulary and grammatical structures.

Another exciting use case is the personalization of writing styles. With custom instructions, users can specify and refine the tone, voice, or other stylistic aspects they desire in the model’s responses. This brings a unique touch to conversations and written outputs.

The recent rolling out of this feature on the iOS ChatGPT app further expands its accessibility. Users can now conveniently explore the potential of custom instructions on their iOS devices.

Although EU and UK users are currently excluded from accessing this feature, the potential for its availability to expand to these regions in the future remains possible.

Overall, the inclusion of custom instructions for all users (excluding EU and UK) enhances the versatility and functionality of ChatGPT. Users can now maximize the potential of this powerful AI tool for a wide range of applications, from domain-specific tasks to language learning and personalized writing experiences.