The Power of AI Models

Technology

OpenAI Releases a Set of Updates for ChatGPT

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Aug 4, 2023
OpenAI continues to enhance its AI chatbot, ChatGPT, with new features. Logan Kilpatrick, OpenAI’s developer advocate, announced that a significant set of updates will be rolled out in the coming week. The updates include the addition of example prompts, suggested replies, follow-up questions, and a default setting for GPT-4, allowing ChatGPT Plus subscribers to use the latest OpenAI large language model without manually toggling it on each time. Another feature is support for multiple file uploads when using the OpenAI Code Interpreter plugin.

Users had mixed reactions to the updates. Some praised the new features, particularly the default GPT-4 setting and the ability to stay logged in for longer than the previous two-week period. However, others expressed concerns about the addition of example prompts, stating that they could be distracting, especially for individuals with ADHD.

It is still early to determine which features users will adopt and utilize the most in their workflows. The response from users will provide valuable insight into the success and acceptance of these new additions in the long run.

In addition to the updates, OpenAI has filed a trademark application for GPT-5, its next large language model. The application suggests potential features such as artificial production of human speech and text, as well as translation between languages.

