The Onyx Boox Tab Ultra C: A Color E Ink Tablet for Comics and More

After years of anticipation, E Ink enthusiasts can finally get their hands on a color E Ink tablet with the Onyx Boox Tab Ultra C. This 10.3-inch tablet, equipped with an included stylus, is perfect for comic, manga, and graphic novel lovers. It may come with a $600 price tag, but its unique features make it worth every penny.

The Onyx Boox Tab Ultra C features E Ink’s newest Kaleido 3 color screen, which utilizes an RGB filter array to produce over 4,000 different colors. Although it is a color tablet, it functions similarly to e-readers like Kindle or Kobo, with a focus on reading, writing, and note-taking in a low-distraction environment.

Unlike traditional tablets, the Tab Ultra C does not use backlighting for illumination. Instead, it is equipped with adjustable warm and cool LED front lights, making it great for reading at night but not ideal for watching movies. With its sleek metallic design, advanced processor, 4GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and weeks-long battery life, the Tab Ultra C is a highly capable productivity device for school or work.

What truly sets the Tab Ultra C apart is its color E Ink display. While the colors may not be as vibrant as those on a phone or traditional tablet, they have a muted, print-like quality that enhances books, comics, and other documents with still images. Reading graphic novels on the Tab Ultra C is a pleasurable experience, with colors appearing as if they were printed directly onto the page. The 10.3-inch screen allows for comfortable reading without the need to crop, scan, or zoom into the content.

The device does have some limitations, such as screen flickering and ghosting, common to all E Ink devices. However, these can be managed through the device’s settings menu, which offers presets for adjusting the screen’s refresh rate. While videos can be watched on the Tab Ultra C, the quality is not as good as on LCD screens, with some ghosting and pixelation.

Overall, the Onyx Boox Tab Ultra C is a groundbreaking color E Ink tablet that caters to the needs of comic and graphic novel enthusiasts. Its unique display and powerful features make it a standout device in the E Ink tablet market.