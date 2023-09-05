CityLife

Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

Technology

Is OnePlus Releasing a Budget-Friendly Tablet?

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Sep 5, 2023
Is OnePlus Releasing a Budget-Friendly Tablet?

According to reports, OnePlus may have a budget-friendly tablet in the works in addition to its flagship OnePlus Pad. The model numbers OPD2304 and OPD2305 recently surfaced on the Bureau of Indian Standards website, along with posts on OnePlus forums mentioning the name “OnePlus Pad Go.” While the details are still scarce, the name suggests that this tablet could be a more affordable or smaller option.

The OnePlus Pad, released earlier this year, is a high-end Android tablet featuring a powerful MediaTek processor, a 144Hz display, and accessories like a keyboard and stylus. However, its price tag of $479 may not be accessible to everyone. That’s where the OnePlus Pad Go could come in, offering a more budget-friendly alternative for those who don’t need or want the high-end features of the flagship model.

The name “OnePlus Pad Go” draws parallels to Google’s “Android Go” initiative, which promotes less resource-intensive versions of Android for affordable devices. This suggests that the OnePlus Pad Go might offer a similar experience, with a lower price point and possibly scaled-down specifications.

While specific details and release dates are still unknown, reliable tipster Max Jambor implies that the OnePlus Pad Go could be launched in 2024.

As OnePlus continues to expand its product lineup, a more affordable tablet option could help the company reach a wider audience. If the OnePlus Pad Go becomes a reality, it could be an appealing choice for budget-conscious consumers seeking a reliable Android tablet without compromising too much on performance.

Sources: Android Authority, OnePlus forums

