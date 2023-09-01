OnePlus Open Foldable Phone Passes Durability Test, Rumored to Offer Impressive Features

A purported foldable phone from OnePlus, known as the OnePlus Open, is expected to be unveiled soon. According to recent reports, the device has undergone a durability test and has demonstrated impressive performance. Although OnePlus has not yet provided an official launch date or any specific details about the handset, rumors and leaks about the OnePlus Open have been circulating on the internet.

Tipster Max Jambor (@MaxJmb) revealed that the OnePlus Open managed to withstand over 400,000 folds during the durability test without any damage to its hinge or display. If true, this would surpass the promise of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, which claims to withstand 200,000 folds.

In terms of color options, leaked information suggests that the OnePlus Open will be available in Emerald Eclipse and Voyage Black variants.

Previous speculation also hinted at a competitive price point for the OnePlus Open. It is rumored to be priced under Rs. 1,20,000, making it more affordable than the recently launched Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, which starts at Rs. 1,54,999 in India.

As for its specifications, the OnePlus Open is expected to be powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, accompanied by up to 16GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. The device is anticipated to feature a 7.8-inch 2K AMOLED inner screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 6.3-inch AMOLED outer panel. Additionally, it may sport dual 32-megapixel front cameras and a rear camera setup consisting of a 50-megapixel sensor with optical image stabilization (OIS), a 48-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide lens, and a 32-megapixel sensor with a periscope lens.

Overall, the OnePlus Open foldable phone seems promising with its durable design and impressive features. While awaiting an official announcement from OnePlus, customers can anticipate an affordable and high-performing foldable option in the near future.

