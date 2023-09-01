OnePlus Open Foldable Performs Better Than Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Says Leakster

According to a leakster, the OnePlus Open, the maiden foldable smartphone from OnePlus, has outperformed the newly launched Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5. The leakster revealed that the OnePlus Fold has undergone extensive testing and has withstood 400,000 folds in lab conditions. This means that the OnePlus Fold is durable enough to handle 100 folds a day for up to 10 years.

Notably, the new Oppo Find N3 Flip is also rated for 400,000 folds, showcasing its durability. In contrast, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 promises 200,000 folds. The OnePlus Open is positioned to be a strong competitor in the foldable smartphone market.

The leakster also mentioned that the OnePlus Open is expected to be priced lower than the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, making it a more affordable alternative. It is rumored that the OnePlus Open will be priced between Rs 1,10,000-Rs 1,20,000, while the Galaxy Z Fold 5 is priced at Rs 1,54,999.

Additionally, there has been a delay in the launch of the OnePlus Open. The company had chosen China’s display-making giant Beijing Oriental Electronics (BOE) as the supplier for the panels, but it has now decided to switch to Samsung-made displays. This change suggests that the OnePlus Open’s screen will be top-notch, competing with the quality of the Galaxy line of foldables.

OnePlus had teased its first foldable smartphone during the OnePlus 11 launch event. The company posted a tweet saying, “We OPEN when others FOLD,” hinting at the upcoming device. It is speculated that the OnePlus Open could be similar to the Oppo Find N2, as both OnePlus and Oppo are part of the Chinese tech giant BBK Electronics.

In conclusion, the OnePlus Open foldable smartphone is expected to offer superior durability compared to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, as well as a more affordable price point. With its high-quality display and similarities to the Oppo Find N2, the OnePlus Open has generated significant anticipation among consumers and tech enthusiasts.

Sources:

– Max Jambor, Leakster ([@MaxJmb](https://twitter.com/MaxJmb))

– Yogesh Brar, Tipster