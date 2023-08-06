The OnePlus Open: A New Kind of Foldable Smartphone

The OnePlus Open, the highly anticipated foldable smartphone from OnePlus, has taken a surprising turn in terms of its design. Previous leaks suggested that it would have a unique design that combined features from Oppo’s Find N2 and Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold series. However, recent updates from trusted sources reveal that the OnePlus Open will actually bear more resemblance to Google’s Pixel Fold and Oppo’s Find N2.

Leaked renders of a pre-production unit indicate that the OnePlus Open will have a wider and shorter aspect ratio, accompanied by a larger camera module. The overall design is more rounded, with curved corners on all sides of the display. Notably, the frame now features flat edges.

It remains unclear whether this design change is recent or has been in the works for some time. Speculations arose that the release of the OnePlus Open might be delayed due to changes in the main display, which could possibly align with this apparent redesign. However, this alteration should not be seen negatively. Although the Pixel Fold is wider and the Oppo Find N2 is smaller, both devices offer an exceptional foldable experience. If the remaining specifications of the OnePlus Open uphold their excellence, it will undoubtedly be an appealing device.

As the excitement builds around the OnePlus Open, it is important to stay updated on the latest developments from OnePlus. Keep an eye out for further news about this innovative foldable smartphone.