CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Technology

The OnePlus Open: A New Kind of Foldable Smartphone

ByRobert Andrew

Aug 6, 2023
The OnePlus Open: A New Kind of Foldable Smartphone

The OnePlus Open, the highly anticipated foldable smartphone from OnePlus, has taken a surprising turn in terms of its design. Previous leaks suggested that it would have a unique design that combined features from Oppo’s Find N2 and Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold series. However, recent updates from trusted sources reveal that the OnePlus Open will actually bear more resemblance to Google’s Pixel Fold and Oppo’s Find N2.

Leaked renders of a pre-production unit indicate that the OnePlus Open will have a wider and shorter aspect ratio, accompanied by a larger camera module. The overall design is more rounded, with curved corners on all sides of the display. Notably, the frame now features flat edges.

It remains unclear whether this design change is recent or has been in the works for some time. Speculations arose that the release of the OnePlus Open might be delayed due to changes in the main display, which could possibly align with this apparent redesign. However, this alteration should not be seen negatively. Although the Pixel Fold is wider and the Oppo Find N2 is smaller, both devices offer an exceptional foldable experience. If the remaining specifications of the OnePlus Open uphold their excellence, it will undoubtedly be an appealing device.

As the excitement builds around the OnePlus Open, it is important to stay updated on the latest developments from OnePlus. Keep an eye out for further news about this innovative foldable smartphone.

By Robert Andrew

Related Post

Technology

The Next Free Games on the Epic Games Store: Europa Universalis IV and Orwell: Keeping an Eye on You

Aug 6, 2023 Robert Andrew
Technology

Play Starfield on a Budget

Aug 6, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Technology

Cygames to Host Granblue Fantasy Fes 2023 in Tokyo

Aug 6, 2023 Mampho Brescia

You missed

News

Exploring the Solid-State Transformation: A New Paradigm in Power Systems

Aug 6, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
News

Exploring the Role of Solid-State Batteries in Powering Electric Mobile Gas Leak Emergency Response Systems

Aug 6, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
News

The King of Fighters 15: Duo Lon Confirmed as Final DLC Character for Season 2

Aug 6, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
News

Upcoming Space Launches for the Week

Aug 6, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments