OnePlus Delays Folding Smartphone Debut to Upgrade Display Supplier

OnePlus, the third-best brand in the Android market, is reportedly delaying the release of its folding smartphone. The company is said to be unsatisfied with its current display supplier and is looking for an upgrade. This delay might result in an improved folding display for the OnePlus Open.

Well-known leaker Max Jambor revealed that OnePlus has changed its display panel supplier, causing a slight pushback in the launch date. Instead of continuing with Chinese OLED display maker BOE, which supplied the folding panel for the Motorola Razr in 2019, OnePlus is now testing the Open with a Samsung-made display panel similar to the ones used in Samsung’s Z Fold series and the Google Pixel Fold. OnePlus hasn’t commented on the leak.

This change of supplier could be beneficial for the OnePlus Open as it would bring it on par with the three available folding smartphones in the US, all of which use Samsung’s folding displays. Samsung’s bending screens are known for being the best in the market currently, and even Motorola switched to Samsung display panels for its latest release, the Razr+.

The delay of the OnePlus Open is disappointing considering the company has been teasing its foldable device all summer. Renders of the OnePlus Open prototype were circulating in June, showing a backside resembling the OnePlus 11 with a circular multi-camera array branded by Hasselblad. In a recent tweet, OnePlus cheekily proclaimed, “We OPEN when others FOLD.”

It would be ideal for OnePlus to release the Open before fall, especially since Samsung’s devices will have already shipped. The arrival of OnePlus’s folding smartphone would also help establish foldables as more than just bleeding-edge gadgets. However, the high expected price point of this product may not work in its favor. While the debut of OnePlus’s foldable will introduce competition, it is unlikely to reduce the overall cost of foldable devices.