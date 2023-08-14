OnePlus Ace 2 Pro Introduces “Rain Water Touch” Feature for Wet Screen Usage

OnePlus has unveiled its upcoming OnePlus Ace 2 Pro smartphone, featuring a new screen design that can accurately detect touch even when the screen is wet. Known as the “Rain Water Touch” feature, this technology utilizes a specialized chip and algorithms to determine the exact location of finger touches on the screen. This development addresses a common issue faced by current smartphones, including those from leading brands like Apple and Samsung, where touchscreens often fail to respond properly when wet.

OnePlus demonstrated the effectiveness of the “Rain Water Touch” feature through a video shared on Weibo. The video showcased a comparison between the Ace 2 Pro and an iPhone 14 Pro, with both devices being exposed to pouring water. The demonstration clearly highlighted the frustration users face when attempting to unlock a wet iPhone, emphasizing the advantage of OnePlus’ technology.

The OnePlus Ace 2 Pro is set to be released in China on August 16th. While there is no official announcement regarding its availability in the US yet, OnePlus has previously introduced phones with different names for overseas markets. This suggests that the technology showcased in the Ace 2 Pro may also appear in the yet-to-be-unveiled OnePlus 12, which closely resembles the phone featured in the aforementioned video.

By incorporating specialized algorithms and a bespoke chip, OnePlus aims to provide users with a seamless touchscreen experience, even in wet conditions. The “Rain Water Touch” feature sets the Ace 2 Pro apart from its competitors, offering an innovative solution to a common problem faced by smartphone users worldwide.